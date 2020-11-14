Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signature Aviation PLC provides air transport support services. The Company offers fueling, ground handling, passenger pilot, line maintenance and technical support services, as well as aftermarket facilities such as manufacturing of aircraft equipment. Signature Aviation PLC, formerly known as BBA Aviation plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

BBAVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

BBAVY stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Aviation has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

