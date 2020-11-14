Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Singapore Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS SINGY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

