SITE Centers (SITC) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) is one of 283 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SITE Centers to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.6% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SITE Centers and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 1 0 0 2.00 SITE Centers Competitors 4204 13778 12759 420 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.25%. Given SITE Centers’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 17.83% 4.86% 1.87% SITE Centers Competitors -1.20% -5.74% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $448.64 million $100.70 million 7.24 SITE Centers Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.49

SITE Centers’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SITE Centers beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.