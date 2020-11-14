Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of TSLX opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.54%.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,661.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

