SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:SKM opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 79.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 429,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,737,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

