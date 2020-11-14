Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry Sells 1,761 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27.

On Friday, November 6th, Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25.

SWKS stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

