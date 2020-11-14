Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) alerts:

ZZZ opened at C$24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.87 million and a PE ratio of 22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$26.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.