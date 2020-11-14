Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock opened at C$24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$26.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

