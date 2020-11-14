SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.