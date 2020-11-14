SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.
OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.
