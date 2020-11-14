Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 7.5%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 790,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 824,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

