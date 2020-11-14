SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $296,000.

SPLB stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

