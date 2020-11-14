Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.4% in the second quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 982,333 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

