Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) PT Raised to $50.00

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,650,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,711,880 shares of company stock valued at $103,777,847.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $79,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

