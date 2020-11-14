Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,564 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,541 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.