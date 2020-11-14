Stephen V. Drehobl Sells 2,904 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

