Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of STC stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $49.48.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,865,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,031,000 after purchasing an additional 451,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after acquiring an additional 204,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,602,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,084,000 after acquiring an additional 280,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,249,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.