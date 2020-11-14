Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) Insider Purchases £20,300 in Stock

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) insider Josephine Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £20,300 ($26,522.08).

Shares of SEC opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.55. Strategic Equity Capital Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of $122.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

