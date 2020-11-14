Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 10.8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares shot up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.11. 468,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 113,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.13). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,873.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

