Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s share price traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.53. 2,382,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,137,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

