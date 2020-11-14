SVB Leerink Trims Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price to $23.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.43.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after buying an additional 68,101 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 894,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.