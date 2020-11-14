Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) (ASX:SW1) Insider Purchases A$25,542.00 in Stock

Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) (ASX:SW1) insider Darren Smorgon bought 594,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,542.00 ($18,244.29).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.02.
About Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX)
Read More: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.