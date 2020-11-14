Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Trading Down 8.5%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.81. 666,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 524,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

