Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by Truist from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.75.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,095,000 after buying an additional 832,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after buying an additional 695,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,785,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

