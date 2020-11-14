TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price target on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.83 ($15.09).

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €9.87 ($11.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $647.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. TAKKT AG has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €13.02 ($15.32). The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.93 and its 200 day moving average is €9.58.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

