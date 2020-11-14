Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.80.

TNDM stock opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -132.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $857,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 38,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,958,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,819 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,788. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,717,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 234,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after buying an additional 201,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,670,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

