Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.26.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.