Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.