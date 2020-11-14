Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

TWODF stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

