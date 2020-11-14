TC PipeLines’ (TCP) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC PipeLines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of TCP opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. TC PipeLines has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.05.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. Research analysts predict that TC PipeLines will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TC PipeLines by 63.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after buying an additional 502,548 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in TC PipeLines by 365.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TC PipeLines by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after buying an additional 157,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TC PipeLines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in TC PipeLines by 230.8% in the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

