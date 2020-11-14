TD Securities Boosts Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$11.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PL. Stifel Firstegy raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.19.

Shares of TSE PL opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$3.63 and a one year high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.90 million and a PE ratio of -18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s payout ratio is -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

