TD Securities Raises Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $30.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

