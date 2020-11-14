TD Securities Raises Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$66.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$58.17 on Wednesday. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.57 and a 12-month high of C$59.06. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.97.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

