TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

TELA stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a current ratio of 25.98. The company has a market cap of $237.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 267.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 724,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 527,391 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $4,212,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 29.6% during the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,391,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 317,537 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 19.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

