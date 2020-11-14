TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.
TELA stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a current ratio of 25.98. The company has a market cap of $237.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 267.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 724,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 527,391 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $4,212,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 29.6% during the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,391,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 317,537 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 19.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.