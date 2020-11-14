TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Randy H. Thurman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.43.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFFP. BidaskClub cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $484,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

