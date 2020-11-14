TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.46.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

