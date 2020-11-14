The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BK. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

