The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

BPRN stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.46. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

