The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $341.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

