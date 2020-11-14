The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $27,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO stock opened at $336.99 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.78 and its 200-day moving average is $311.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

