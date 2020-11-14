The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Barry Port Sells 33,133 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Barry Port sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,253,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barry Port also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Barry Port sold 858 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $51,951.90.

On Thursday, October 29th, Barry Port sold 1,900 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $114,779.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Barry Port sold 25,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

