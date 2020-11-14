The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $165,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,209 shares of company stock worth $7,348,262. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.