The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €56.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.95 ($51.70).

BNP opened at €39.92 ($46.96) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.86. BNP Paribas SA has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

