The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €9.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.43 ($7.56).

LHA stock opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.91. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

