The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€15.20” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.82 ($15.08).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.92 and its 200-day moving average is €10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

