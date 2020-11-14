The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €9.90 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.73.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

