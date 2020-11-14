The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €9.90 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.73.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.