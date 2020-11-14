The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.
Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.69.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.
The Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
