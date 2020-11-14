The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Barclays raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

