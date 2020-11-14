The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $276.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.37.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

