The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $37,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

