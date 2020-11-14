The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $276.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.37. The company has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

